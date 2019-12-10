Sulom Refunds Mzuni FC For Postponed Masters Game

By Wisdom Ngwira, MANA

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) on Sunday refunded K82, 000 to northern region TNM Super League outfit, Mzuni Football Club following postponed match against relegated Masters Security Football Club on Sunday.

The two teams were scheduled to clash on Sunday, but when Mzuni FC and the officiating personnel pitched up at Mzuzu Stadium, Masters FC players and officials were nowhere to be seen.

This prompted the officiating personnel to call off the match and award Mzuni FC three points and two goals.

But just as Mzuni was celebrating bagging full points without kicking the ball, Sulom officials informed Mzuni FC that the game had to be played the following day (Monday).

This followed a communication from Masters FC to Sulom that the team was involved in an accident on their way to Mzuzu.

Mzuni FC accepted to play the game on Monday but lodged a formal complaint that Sulom had to refund costs the team incurred in preparation for the postponed Sunday match.

“Initially we asked them to give us K250, 000 as money used in preparation for the Sunday match, but the Super league of Malawi decided to give us K82, 000 after their calculations.

I can confirm that as a team, we have received the money,” Mzuni coach, Gilbert Chirwa said in an interview.

He bemoaned Masters FC’s purported “fake” accident which was according to him meant to frustrate Mzuni and take full points should Mzuni FC had decided not to pitch up at the Stadium.

“I just ask the Super league of Malawi as a big body that runs football in Malawi to seriously start investigating these incidents like the case in which Masters faked that accident.

“If we had decided not to play today, I know the Sulom will have given the points to our colleagues but we told our boys that at this stage of the league, we do not need to donate points,” Chirwa said.

Meanwhile in the game played on Monday between the two sides, the hosts (Mzuni), comfortably beat Master 2-0 courtesy of a brace from towering striker Collen Nkhulambe.

Mzuni coach (Chirwa), hailed his side for ensuring that they bag six points from a possible six over the weekend after they narrowly edged their city rival Moyale Barracks FC 1-0 on Saturday.

Masters Security FC owner, Alfred Gangata conceded defeat and subsequent relegation saying his side was affected by the accident they had en-route to Mzuzu.