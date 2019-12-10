Royal Norwegian Embassy Donates Hostels to Mzuni

By Blessings Kaunda, MANA

Royal Norwegian Embassy through Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) has donated two hostels worth about K 553 Million for Nursing and Midwifery students to Mzuzu University (Mzuni).

Speaking Monday during the official handover of the hostels, Royal Norwegian Embassy Deputy Head of Mission, Bent Bakkens, said he was pleased that Government was making strides towards reducing mortality rate in under-five children, hence the donation.

“Good health is one of the priority areas for Norway’s developing cooperation with Malawi and we are pleased to see that the country was making good progress in reducing under-five mortality rate,” he said.

Bakkens said in most cases donors fear that their money may end up being misused.

“I am pleased to see such a good structure worth the equivalence to the money which was donated by the Norwegian Government, this is very rare,” he said.

The Deputy Head said that the country continues to face challenges in addressing teenage pregnancies and that a lot need to be done to address the situation.

Receiving the donation, Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango said the facility would make the University to increase intake of health related disciplines.

He said the health sector has a shortage of modern structures in its universities and colleges and that the donation will address some of such challenges.

“We are officially handover the hostels build by CHAI with funding from Norwegian Government.

“This is an exciting moment because we are now going forward and we will be able to train more nurses and midwives who will be deployed in the health sector to deliver quality health services,” Mhango said.

The Minister appealed to the country’s development partners to consider building staff houses where-ever they construct a health facility to ensure that health workers have good accommodation as is the case in the education sector.

Mzuni Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Saka said the hostels would contribute towards the improvement of students’ performance, safety and security because the students will be at school full-time.

“Students will be able to visit the library at any time because they are accommodated within the campus,” he said.

The two newly constructed hostels have a total of 100 bed capacity. There over 700 students in the department of nursing and midwifery at the university.