PLAN MALAWI WRAPS UP 16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM WITH A BANG… ropes in male influencers

10th December 2019: Today marks the end of this year’s observation of 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV). Plan International Malawi took a leading role through various activities to reinforce efforts that seek to stop GBV.

Apart from being part and parcel of the national launch of the 16 days of activism in Ntchisi, Plan International Malawi engaged communities in open day campaigns that took place in Mzimba and Dowa districts.

Plan International Malawi Country Director Phoebe Kasoga noted that this year’s commemoration provided another fresh reflection and renewal of collective efforts in ending GBV.

“Our efforts have to be aggressively inclusive and on-going. The progress made in the fight against GBV gets compromised by the culture of silence by both males and females. We need to engage more fresh and inclusive approaches to break even in ending GBV. Therefore, the just ended 16 days have rejuvenated the cause in as far as ending GBV is concerned,” observed Kasoga.

Plan International Malawi, using #CountMeIn, went a step further to amplify workplace sexual harassment as a form of GBV by engaging male influencers in driving the message through its online platforms.

Each of the key male influencers had a special message to share in relation to 16 days of activism against GBV.

“Our approach this year in driving the messages incorporated our male counterparts to ensure that we are all in this together. Everyone counts in ending GBV and we believe by engaging key male influencers, we have managed to set in motion a discourse that speaks inclusiveness when we talk about gender based violence and work place sexual harassment,” said Madalitso Chimwenje, Senior Gender and Influencing Specialist for Plan International Malawi.

Meanwhile, Plan International Malawi appreciates all the male influencers that took part in the #CountMeIn placard display voluntarily. Everyone counts in ending GBV and work place sexual harassment.

PICTORIAL Focus features the influencers carrying Plan International Malawi placard:

Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mark Botomani, MP

Managing Director of Airtel Malawi, Charles Kamoto

Hip Hop Star and League for Change President, Fredokiss

Celebrated Gospel Music Icon, Faith Mussa

Chief Consulting Officer for Service Touch, Emmanuel Mulele

National Initiative for Civic Education Trust Executive Director, Ollen Mwalubunju

Acting Managing Director for FDH Bank, William Mpinganjira

Chief Executive Officer for Mhub, Vincent Kumwenda

Celebrated TV and Radio personality for Zodiak, Joab Frank Chakhaza

Head of Business Development for Standard Bank Plc, Ben Wandawanda

Award winning poet, Robert Chiwamba

Chief Executive Officer for Entertainers Promotions, Tonderai Jai Banda

South African based Malawi Football Star, Ghaba Mhango

Country Representative for SBI Co. Ltd, Sean Longwe

Senior Manager Private Banking for NBS Bank Plc, Takula Kapalamula

Chief Legal Aid Advocate for Malawi Legal Aid Bureau, Rodgers Mpombeza

Plan International Malawi Project Manager –InPATH, Matthews Chavunya