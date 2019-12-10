Mutharika Against Using Young People As Agents of Violence

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Let us protect the youth- Mutharika

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has condemned Human Rights Defenders in the country who are using the youths as agents of violence in the name of defending human rights.

Mtambo (Centre) mobilizes youth in violent protests

In a statement issued on the eve of the International Human Rights Day signed by Presidential Spokesperson, Mgeme Kalilani said President Mutharika was saddened with the tendency of using the youth as perpetrators of violence.

“President Mutharika is very saddened that we have political and civil society leaders who use youths in perpetrating violence. These people are exploiting the poverty and vulnerability of youth to engage them in violence and politically engineered political activities.

“Some organisations are hiding behind defending human rights when they actually engaging in violence, criminal activities and violating everybody’s human rights,” said Kalilani

Presidential Spokesperson Kalilani further said the tendency of using the youth as agents of violence will result into making the country as violent state in the long run.’

File Photo: Violent MCP Youths invading Capital Hill

He said it is a responsibility of every citizen to teach the youth on how to become productive and law abiding citizens of the country by not engaging the in violent acts.

“As the country we have already witnessed our radicalized youths vandalizing their own education infrastructure and committing serious crimes over petty issues.

This is wrong and serious crime against an entire generation of youths whom we must teach them to resolve their disputes by using dialogue and the rule of law,”

The statement further said: “Let us protect the youth, teach them to be responsible citizens instead of mobilizing them into violence and criminal activities in the name of democracy and freedom of expression,”

Since May, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party have been mobilizing the youth in violent protests destroying properties worthy millions of Kwachas in the process.

Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on 10th December every year and the theme for this year is “Youth Standing Up For Human Rights’.

Vice President Chimulirenji to represent Mutharika at Human Rights Day Commemoration

In Malawi, the commemoration will take place at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe and country’s Vice President Everton Chimulirenji is expected to be the Guest of Honour.