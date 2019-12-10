Mutharika Against Using Young People As Agents of Violence

By Thumbiko Nyirongo
Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has condemned Human Rights Defenders in the country who are using the youths as agents of violence in the name of defending human rights.
In a statement issued on the eve of the International Human Rights Day signed by Presidential Spokesperson, Mgeme Kalilani said President Mutharika was saddened with the tendency of using the youth as perpetrators of violence.
“President Mutharika is very saddened that we have political and civil society leaders who use youths in perpetrating violence. These people are exploiting the poverty and vulnerability of youth to engage them in violence and politically engineered political activities.
“Some organisations are hiding behind defending human rights when they actually engaging in violence, criminal activities and violating everybody’s human rights,” said Kalilani
Presidential Spokesperson Kalilani further said the tendency of using the youth as agents of violence will result into making the country as violent state in the long run.’
He said it is a responsibility of every citizen to teach the youth on how to become productive and law abiding citizens of the country by not engaging the in violent acts.
“As the country we have already witnessed our radicalized youths vandalizing their own education infrastructure and committing serious crimes over petty issues.
This is wrong and serious crime against an entire generation of youths whom we must teach them to resolve their disputes by using dialogue and the rule of law,”
The statement further said: “Let us protect the youth, teach them to be responsible citizens instead of mobilizing them into violence and criminal activities in the name of democracy and freedom of expression,”
Since May, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party have been mobilizing the youth in violent protests destroying properties worthy millions of Kwachas in the process.
Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on 10th December every year and the theme for this year is “Youth Standing Up For Human Rights’.
In Malawi, the commemoration will take place at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe and country’s Vice President Everton Chimulirenji is expected to be the Guest of Honour.
hrdc is making our youth to be the morally lost generation. the problem with us is that we allow some greedy fools to make us political die hards and spoil our future. they are making them to have strong believe and love in politics. this has serious impact in the patriotism, citizens perform badly in other disciplines and fail to carry home gold medals, its engineers fail to think and turn into expert technicians who rely on donated machines to work on making our countries damping sites for their outdated machines. everyone is a politician and every cso is polittically motivated and end up in swaying away from what they were established for. hrdc and almost all csos are busy like little bee narturing our toddlers and teens to take politics as the glitering gold mine…stupid thinking. the secret is, we all have the same brain our fellow humans have and we can perform amazingly and be a force to reckon with in the field of engineering but, ooops! hrdc is politically confusing our youth as if is being tooled by the coloniorists as the instrument of vengeance. our athletes are not taken up by what kenya and ethiopia did at new york marathon, the very same africans who uses mt kilimanjalo to train the alike feature to mt mulanje and zomba plateau. they don’t think like wise because they are all carried away with hrdc’s black and white political dreams. we have a handful of lakes and yet no swimmer has never brought home any medal because hrdc is busy brain washing them with fake poll rigging news. hrdc want people to waste time chanting political songs on the streets and in hate and violence taking us away from the competitive world and turning us brainless.