MERA Moves to Curb Illegal Fuel Vending

By Felix Kapatamoyo

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) says it will continue promoting investments in rural areas as one way of dealing with illegal fuel vending in Malawi.

MERA’s Consumer Affairs and Public Relations Manager Fitina Khonje told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that the energy regulatory body wants to combat illegal fuel vending which is becoming a serious problem in Malawi.

According to Khonje, the investment in rural filling stations will help people in remote areas have access to fuel from designated places and will reduce accidents as improper storage of fuel and its improper handling causes fire which can lead to loss of lives and property.

She said MERA will continue with awareness campaigns to ensure that consumers are empowered with knowledge and make them refrain from buying fuel from undesignated places.

According to Khonje, MERA has been working with stakeholders such as the police and community leaders to create awareness about the dangers of illegal fuel vending.

Khonje said MERA in conjunction with police have been working hand in hand to end the malpractice by conducting sweeping exercises although it has not worked as expected.

“There have been situations where police arranged to conduct sweeping exercise in areas where fuel vending takes place, only to find no single fuel trader on the day of the operation,” she said.

Consumer Association of Malawi (CAMA) Executive Director, John Kapito blamed illegal fuel vending on consumers who buy the fuel from illegal traders.