APM Open to Constructive Criticism

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Mutharika: Always Open to Constructive Criticism

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika said he is always open to constructive criticisms that will help in the social-economic development of the country.

Mutharika made the sentiments in his International Human Rights Day Statement which was signed by Presidential Press Secretary, also Spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani issued on Monday eve.

Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on 10th December and the theme for this year is ‘Youth Standing Up For Human Rights’.

According to Kalilani, Malawi is making good strides in promoting and protecting rights of people in the country.

He added that non-state actors such as Human rights defenders are able to operate in the country without any political or government interference and that President Mutharika is always open to their constructive criticisms.

“The President is encouraged that some of these actors hold his government accountable, thereby helping the mechanism of Open Government placed in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

Mutharika’s administration is open to any form of constructive and progressive feedback that such actors offer,” reads the statement in part.

However, President Mutharika expressed concern over the conduct of some human rights defenders and opposition political parties who are trying to create a lawless society by mobilizing people mainly the youth in violent protests.

Mutharika then called upon Malawians to refrain from taking part in such violent demonstrations.

“The President urges us all to rise up and protect the peace that we have as a country. Wherever there is no peace, there are no human rights. Wherever there is no peace, women, children and everyone suffer.

“Therefore, let us rise to our human obligation; let us stand up to reject violence. Let us rise to defend peace. This is the way to stand up for human rights,” said Presidential Spokesperson Kalilani in s Statement.

Activities to mark Human Rights Day will be held at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe and will be presided over by country’s second citizen Everton Chimulirenji.