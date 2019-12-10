All is Set for FAM Elections: ‘Raising the Bar’ Vs ‘Rebirth of Football’

By John Sambani

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Elective Annual General Assembly is set to take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

Walter (c) seeking fourth term in office pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Chairman for FAM’s Electoral Body’s, Sylvester Kalembera told Malawi News Agency on Tuesday that the long awaited day will commence with dissolving the current Executive Committee for the local football body before proceeding to the elections.

“Everything for the day is in place. The meeting will initiate with the current administration being dissolved before the main agenda of the meeting which is the election, will embark,” he said.

Kalembera expressed enthusiasm that all 36 delegates would appear to cast their ballots for the event to be successful.

“We are expecting a fruitful event on the day and all the 36 representatives from FAM’s nine affiliated organs are anticipated to cast their voice and have a new administration by the end of the day,” he said.

In the final list of candidates for polls released by FAM, the incumbent President Walter Nyamilandu Manda who launched his “Raising the Bar” manifesto would seek for re-election against his current vice, James Mwenda who also unveiled his blueprint titled “Rebirth of Football in Malawi”.

Jabber Alide and Daudi Mtathiko will contest for the position of the first vice president as Othaniel Hara and Lameck Khonje are vying for the FAM’s second vice president spot.

Madalitso Kuyera, Chimango Munthali, Mohammad Selemani, Rashid Ntelera, Masiya Nyasulu and Davis Sado are all eyeing for the post of executive committee members.

Meanwhile, Fellister Dossi is likely to be elected unchallenged as FAM’s female executive member since she is the only female candidate to have secured a nomination.

The outgoing administration for the country’s football governing body was elected on December 15 in 2015 for a four-year mandate.