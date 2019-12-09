Junior Flames Out Of Cosafa Cup

Malawi under-20 national football team is out of the COSAFA Youth Championship after going down 2-1 to hosts Zambia at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.

The hosts took a lead through Goldon Mafwenta from the spot in the 40th minute after he was fouled by Henry Chiwaya.

They added another one in the second half in the 70th minute this time through Francisco Mwape.

But Malawi pulled one back through Francisco Madinga in the 74th minute.

In the other Group A match played at Sunset Stadium Botswana beat Comoros 2-0.

The results means Zambia have won the group hauling nine points by making it three out of three.

Malawi finish with four points from one win against Comoros, a draw against Botswana and the loss to Zambia.

Though second, the junior Flames’ four points are not good enough to compete for the best runners up slot in the semi-finals.-FAM