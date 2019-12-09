Discourage Harmful Practices Promoting Violence Against Women, Girls- Minister

By Tione Andsen, MANA

Traditional and Religious leaders have been urged to discourage the promoting of harmful cultural practices that are enhancing Gender Based Violence (GVB) in the country.

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Mary Navicha made the remarks Friday at Namalomba Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kalembo in Balaka during commemoration of 16 days of Activism against GVB.

She noted that some GVB are being promoted in the name of culture and are making more women and girls to suffer in silence for fear of being victimized.

Navicha said both traditional and religious leaders have a role to play to ensure that such harmful practices are removed for good.

“We need to change our mind sets and be able to appreciate that a girl child needs to be supported for her education at all cost. We should not rush into getting girl child into early marriage at expense of her education.

We need more girls to be educated so that they should be able to help in the development process of the country as future leaders,” the Minister explained.

She said the 16 days activism which started on November 25, 2019 ending on December 10, 2019 has provided communities an opportunity to use the available structures to report all forms of violence they are encountering.

Navicha said community need to be made aware of the laws protection women and girls, punishments and fines, are able to report any case of violence and where to seek support.

The Minister said it was pleasing to note that over 3,000,098 girls and 2, 745,000 boys have been protected from the acts of violence since 2015.

She said 486 girls have been re-admitted to school after giving birth following the introduction of re-admission policy by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Navicha said continued support of girls education in Balaka has helped to improve the pass rate from 58.8 per cent in 2015 to 78.4 per in 2019.

“We need to encourage the girl child to remain in school and urged those that have dropped out of school for other reason to re-consider their decision to come back to school because they still have an opportunity to continue with their education at a tender age,” she pointed out.

The Minister appealed to the Police and Courts to be vigilant when handling GBV cases so that the vice should end in the district.

She said case of sexual exploitation among society need to end and that women and girls should be protected from such malpractice.

Director of Gender in the Ministry of Gender, Children Disability and Social Welfare, Mercy Safarao urged all stakeholders to join hands in ending GVB in the district.

She said all forms of violence need to be discouraged and that communities should take part in the fight against the malpractice.

Safarao said women need to be economically empowered so that issue of GBV could be reduced and allow them to take part on issues affecting them.

Miss Albinism 2019, Chikondi Kanjadza said education remains key weapon of fostering development in the country and the girl child should be given equal access to excel in life.

She said United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number four calls from the elimination of any discrimination towards the accessing of education more especially to physically challenged students in various education institutions.

During the event, the Minister hououred boys and girls from primary and secondary schools in the area for doing well with their education with certificates and educational materials as incentive to continue working hard in school.