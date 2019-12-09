Conclusion Of Election Case Hearing Affects Business in Lilongwe

By Andrew Magombo

Business owners who have been plying their trade outside the Lilongwe court premises have expressed mixed reactions after hearing of evidence for the high-profile Presidential Election Case at the Constitutional Court came to an end last Friday.

File Photo: MCP lawyers leaving the court after failing to cross-examine MEC IT Director

On the day morning, the case came to an unusual early adjournment as both MCP and UTM lawyers opted not to cross-examine the last witness, Muhabi Chisi who is ICT Director for Malawi Electoral Commission.

As scores of people who came to patronise the case were vacating the premises, a dozen of vendors could be seen packing their merchandise while some were still in the vicinity.

In an interview, one Alinane Kaludza who sells fast food and beverages lamented that conclusion of the case projects a downturn in her business which she said surged over the last three months.

“I was plying my trade in Zimbabwe but I came here when I heard about this case. Business was booming beyond my expectation with a lot of people scrambling for breakfast and lunch. I am afraid this means that my proceeds will scale down,” said Kaludza.

Malawi News Agency also spoke to one mobile money agent who opted for anonymity. He revealed that there was an upturn of customers seeking his services once hearing of the case commenced.

“There has been a big uptrend since this case started. These days (during case hearing) I have been conducting a lot of transactions, twice the rate as it used to be. I am sad the case has ended because I will lose some customers,” he said.

However, whilst it was a wonderful experience for many traders, Austin Aufi who operates a car -wash business at Lilongwe District Council which is adjacent to the court, had a different story.

“Honestly, my business has gone down ever since this case started. Most of my customers stopped coming with their cars soon after violent scenes erupted around here.

“All along, I have been praying for a quick resolution. I sincerely believe my clientele base will revive as soon as this case is over,” said Aufi.

The case in which MCP’s Lazarus Chakwera and UTM’s Saulos Chilima are challenging the May 21 presidential election results, is expected to resume on December 19 for oral hearing after all parties have filed their submissions as directed by the Constitutional Court’s panel of five judges.