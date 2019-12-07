We Need To Continue To Reject HRDC’s Evil Regime Change Agenda

BY DAVID MAKASU

Destroying Malawi: Mtambo captured with Chakwera

Malawi’s democracy is under threat from the coup of regime change agents disguised as civil society.

This is what Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) represents.

HRDC is capitalizing on democracy to overthrow a democratically-elected government.

Of course, democracy is naturally a noisy affair. But it is such kind of noise that is supposed to strengthen democracy and contribute in nation building.

Civil Society is part of that noise in its duty to support government on delivering on its mandate to the people. It is not supposed to be the enemy; it is meant to be a partner with government in improving the quality of lives of people.

That is why Malawi has organizations such as Malawi Economic Justice Network (MEJN), Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET), Malawi Healthy Equity Network (MHEN) and Centre for Social Concern (CFSC).

These organizations are human rights organizations too. Actually, more effective and more grounded. For as long as democracy has existed in Malawi, they have defended the human rights of Malawians through well-thought out projects and production of well-researched reports on issues about the welfare of Malawians.

They have continuously engaged the government on policy positions with the aim to make Malawi develop.

Between them and the government, mutual trust and respect for each other have grown.

Often, government listens to them attentively and, at many times, acts upon their quiet advocacy. In their quiet noise, these organizations are loud enough to the government.

They are non-partisan and non-violent in their advocacy but assertive and methodical in their approach. They get the results.

HRDC AS AGENT OF DISORDER AND REGIME CHANGE

Here comes the difference with HRDC.

In the past five years or so, HRDC has cut itself of the CSO community as a rabble-rousing collection of individuals functioning as agents of the opposition.

It has been the noisiest, drowning out the more relevant CSOs that are doing real work and producing great results.

In its activities, HRDC has come through as an organization driven by a consumptive hate against the government.

It has been hell-bent to incite people to hate some people whose offence is that they are in power, belong to tribes HRDC doesn’t like and to a party they do not belong to.

In HRDC’s world, engagement or consultation rarely exist.

They thrive not on substance or research but on pettiness and public emotion.

In their messaging, they are a rebel group – their modus operandi being to be blatantly disrespectful to others, to destroy, to kill and to incite public hate against those they have chosen to hate.

Let it be informative to all Malawians that HRDC is the only civil society organization in Malawi that uses the word “Revolution” in its anti-government activities.

That is its agenda. Its agenda is Regime Change.

As we will learn below, their agenda is not really to pressure the government to improve public services. They use this only to veil their dark motive and entice the unsuspecting public into their sinister project.

‘Regime Change’ is exactly what HRDC’s Timothy Mtambo referred to when he met MCP president Lazarus Chakwera in March 2019.

At that time, HRDC was planning anti-government demonstrations on March 27. They went to Chakwera to give him an update on their preparations.

In a leaked audio of their conversation with Chakwera, Mtambo said; “So now, the demonstrations are not aimed at them changing but the demonstrations are aimed at tarnishing their image. So, much as we say we are demanding this, our objective is that we should reduce them to nothing.”

That speaks well enough for itself. This statement encapsulates the mortal danger HRDC is to Malawi’s democracy. It has been plotting anti-democratic change of government in Malawi. It is an agent of a grander scheme for regime change in Malawi. It is destructive to democracy.

REGIME CHANGE WORKSHOP

Significantly, Mtambo made this remark a week after HRDC held a workshop whose agenda was regime change. The workshop took place between March 11 and 13 in Dowa.

Participants included largely those that were organizing the March 27 demonstrations. This was a mobilisation and galvanizing workshop.

A letter of invitation to the participants dated 6 March 2019 said the workshop was on “safety and security”. It was funded by Danish Church Aid.

Interestingly, on its website, Dan Church Aid does not outline safety and security as one of its activities in Malawi. But this suggests that HRDC is part of a covert international operation sponsoring regime change plans.

At the end of the workshop, Dan Church Aid and HRDC distributed to each participant a copy of a book titled ‘Blue Print for Revolution: How to use Rice Pudding, Lego Men and other non-violence techniques to galvanise communities, overthrow dictators or simply change the world’.

The book was authored by a Serbian political activist, Sroda Popovic, who once led a student movement that toppled Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

In sum, the objective of HRDC and its demonstrations is to ignite public rage, destabilize the country and incite the overthrow of the government.

Throughout, their target has been to take down the government using rhetoric of “Mutharika Must Fall” or desiring to create an ungovernable situation that would cause the forced take-over of the government.

But HRDC are not acting alone. They are part of a new global political project that is using civil society to create puppet governments.

They are an anti-establishment political project. And there are all sorts of political opportunists riding on that political project. Chakwera and Saulos Chilima are among them.

That is how HRDC has become a bankable project to regime change apologists.

DESTABILIZATION METHODS

In this project, unlike the other respectable civil society organizations, HRDC invests in, creates and capitalizes on rumours, lies and propaganda.

It thrives on informality, treads upon democratic procedures with abandon and cherry-picks constitutional provisions to support its actions.

It is exploiting democracy to perpetrate dictatorial approaches.

This makes HRDC attractive to the whims of an ordinary Malawian who relies less on researched evidence to address their short term emotions and needs.

PEOPLE SPEAKING

However, it is also sobering that throughout, HRDC has struggled to mobilise the sort of numbers they needed to patronize their anti-government demonstrations.

And the more the demonstrations they have organised, the more the public looks plagued by fatique and revulsion.

There are Malawians who do not believe in HRDC methods and its sinister agenda. Many more just want to move on with their lives.

The patronage to their violent demonstrations has largely been the opposition supporters, understandably so because they are the ones that would want regime change.

But in any case, HRDC is a danger to Malawi’s democracy. It is a betrayer to Malawians for its appetite for cash from political malcontents and manipulative opportunists.

It falls on Malawians to rescue their maturing democracy from the claws of HRDC’s manipulation.

Malawians have the moral duty to see beyond HRDC’s actions and prevent their democracy from being driven into a dictatorship of the noisiest and becoming a ruin to the progressive opportunities that democracy presents to this nation.