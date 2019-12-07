Ministry Awards Best Employee

By Daniel Namwini, MANA

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development on Thursday awarded Andrew Kang’ombe who is Senior Accounts Assistant in the ministry as best employee of the month of October in Lilongwe.

For achieving this feat, Kang’ombe was awarded a cheque worth K100, 000 and a portrait which will be placed on the entrance door of the ministry.

In an interview, Minister of Local Government, Ben Phiri said the ministry, through Best- Employee-of-the-Month Committee introduced the initiative in September, 2019 to improve efficiency of service delivery in the ministry.

“The award is conducted on a monthly basis to enhance motivation of our employees’ performance,” Phiri said.

He explained that to choose best employee the month, the committee considers a number of performance factors such as accepting responsibilities, relations with other officers and the public including timeliness (reporting and knocking off).

The awardee, Andrew Kang’ombe, thanked the ministry’s committee for electing him for the award saying he would continue working hard to help government in developing the country.

“I am glad the ministry has chosen me as the best employee of the month of October, this will assist me and other members of staff to work harder in achieving the Game-Changer Initiative,” Kang’ombe said.

Commenting on the cash he had received, Kang’ombe added the money would boost up her sister’s wedding and engagement budget scheduled for December 28, 2019 in Lilongwe.

This is the second event on the award of best employee for the month. During the first event in October, Chief Economist in the ministry, Flemings Nyirenda was the first awardee for the month of September.