Govt Commits to Support Community Radio Stations

By Golden Kang’oma Junior, MANA

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani has expressed government’s commitment to supporting community radio stations in the country.

Botomani made the remarks on Thursday in Salima during a tour of two community radio stations in the district, Love FM and Chisomo Radio.

He said community radio stations are very important in the implementation and facilitation of development projects in the country, hence the need to appreciate their role in the society.

“Community radio stations are very crucial in social economic development.

We rely on community radio stations for successful implementation of government projects as they convey important messages to the communities they are working in,” said Botomani.

Director of Broadcasting at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Fergus Lipenga said community radio stations play a very important role in resource tracking and making sure there is accountability in district councils.

“Community radio stations have become more useful because of their proximity. They do attract a lot of listenership since people always want to listen to what is relevant to them.

“We really appreciate the role they are playing of informing the rural masses on what is happening within their district councils,” said Lipenga.

He also urged community radio stations to develop good marketing strategies that would help them generate resources.

Station Manager for Chisomo Community Radio Station, Jean Chilombo asked the minister to facilitate trainings for volunteers who work in these stations.

Botomani donated two desktop computers, printers and recorders to the two community radio stations.