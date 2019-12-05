VDCs Warned Against Politicizing Development Projects

By George Mponda, MANA

Dedza District Council has warned newly elected Village Development Committee (VDC) members against politicizing development projects.

The council’s Acting Director of Planning and Development, Lottie Makina sounded the warning Wednesday during an orientation meeting with the newly elected VDC members who will have a five-year term.

Makina said the VDCs were democratically elected by people who had different affiliations with the hope that members would represent the interest of everyone in the community.

“These are development-focused committees and issues of politics should not creep into the committees because they bring divisions which hinder development.

“It is essential that the community should be the beneficiaries of projects that are implemented through these committees.

“This is part of good governance which the council is promoting and we want structures which are accountable to the people they are serving.

“It is important for the new members to represent everyone in order to win the trust of the communities,” Makina said.

Chairperson of Mpalare VDC in Traditional Authority Kasumbu in the district, Edwin Zuze promised to work in unity with all people with the purpose of bringing development in the communities.

The Local Government Act requires that village development committees be elected every five years and they consist of not more than 16 members including ward councilors.