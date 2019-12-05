MEC Insists Mutharika Won Presidential Polls

By Morton Sibale

Lawyers for the first and second petitioners in the on-going high profile presidential elections case on Wednesday finished cross-examining second witness for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Henzly Munkhondya.

Munkhondya, who is the Director of Elections Services at MEC, among others, admitted to court that the electoral body considered results that had irregularities because MEC was only concerned with candidates’ valid votes.

File Photo: DPP officials and lawyers captured at the court waiting for court proceeding

He insisted that though the electoral body noticed all the irregularities, it proceeded to determine the results because their scrutiny showed that the candidates’ valid votes were not affected.

The cross-examination, conducted by lawyers Khumbo Soko, representing Saulos Chilima as first petitioner and Modecai Msiska representing Lazarus Chakwera as second petitioner, focused on a number of areas including tippex and manual alterations, DBO audit report and discrepancies in scanned and computer generated results sheets.

In responding to questions from Soko Wednesday morning, Munkhondya admitted to the court that had MEC not instructed DBO auditors to start accepting results with the said irregularities, the results under contention would never have been used in the election.

Soko then took the witness through a process of reviewing some of the forms that Munkhondya submitted in his sworn statement, in an attempt to show that some result sheets did not reconcile on the valid votes and used and unused ballot papers.

For instance, result sheets for one centre showed that there were a total of 544 ballots that remained unaccounted for by the time the final results were announced.

In some exhibited forms, the reconciliation of ballots resulted in excess ballots being registered than those that were supplied by MEC before voting commenced.

Soko then proceeded to present the witness with summations of total ballots that were affected by various irregularities.

When asked if he would contradict the figures considering that they were calculated from the documents he himself submitted to the court as his evidence, Munkhondya said he would not.

In the said figures, Munkhondya claimed that result sheets that had manual alterations affected a total of 1 330 486 ballots.

He also said that 1, 120, 104 ballots that were affected by the use of result sheets that were not signed by any MEC official, 524, 30 ballots affected by results sheets that had tippex, and 188, 172 ballots were affected by the use of unconventional forms.

On his part, Msiska took the witness through a process of comparing scanned and computer generated result sheets, which showed discrepancies in data for the same centre.

For instance, at one centre, the scanned result sheet indicated that Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who was declared the eventual winner of the election, registered zero votes while the computer generated sheet for the same centre indicated 24 for the same candidate.

Speaking to the media after the cross-examination, both Soko and Msiska said they were impressed by the responses that the witness gave.

“We have been able to advance certain things with the witness which we will be able to amplify during submissions as the materials are on record.

“We derived those figures from the documents that the witness presented to court as his evidence and he said it on record that he was not able to contradict them, ” Soko said.

Msiska on his part said he was impressed with the truthful manner in which the witness decided to give his responses.

The Malawi Congress Party president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima dragged the Malawi Electoral Commission to court, challenging the election of President Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party who is the first respondent in the case.