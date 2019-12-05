Govt Assures People Of Relief Support

Vice President of the Republic of Malawi and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, Everton Chimulirenji appealed to all Malawians not to panic with the current situation of food shortage saying the government has put in place mechanisms to assist them.

He speaking at a function held at Chakhaza primary school in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Chakhaza, during a visit to appreciate the ongoing national food distribution exercise to food insecure household.

Chimulirenji assured people in Dowa district and the country as a whole that no one will die of hunger.

He said government was aware that many households in the country are in need of food hence commitment is there to see to it that all the people are reached out.

The Vice President lamented that according to recent Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) report fewer people were earmarked to be food insecure saying the reports are contrary to the situation on the ground urging the committee to revisit the figures to reach out to everyone in need.

“Government will distribute 129 metric tonnes, about 162,580 bags of 50 kg each to food insecure households in the entire 28 districts of the country by the end of December 2019.DODMA on the other side will distribute maize plus money to households till the end of March next year,” Chimulirenji disclosed.

He added that it is the wishes of government to ensure that all beneficiaries benefit, warning those who would take advantage of the distribution exercise to their own benefit saying they would face the law.

Secretary to the Vice President and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Wilson Moleni commended the office of District Commissioner in Dowa for submitting timely reports on disaster.

He assured people in Dowa district that the free maize to be distributed has already arrived at the Dowa DC and would be distributed to all the beneficiaries in time.

TA Chakhaza asked government to revisit the figures of the beneficiaries saying almost each household in his area is food insecure.

He commended government for considering Dowa district to be among districts to benefit on the “Once off Maize Distribution Exercise” saying he was glad that his area was chosen first to benefit in the district.

According to Dowa DADO, Aaron Kachimela over 4,900 households would benefit from the food distribution exercise in the district with 1,000 beneficiaries for TA Chakhaza alone.