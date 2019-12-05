Bwaila Alumni “Class of 90” Reunite to bailout former school

By Chalo Mvula

Opening its doors in 1962, Bwaila Secondary School is a proud producers of notable names, who include cabinet minister Ralph Jooma, Engineer Charles Msusa and soccer greats in the names of Young Chimodzi and the late Ganizani Masiye.

Bwaila Alimni Class of 90

However, the school is now wallowing it the shadows of its former self just like many other secondary schools around, the school is drowning in problems that range from dilapidating infrastructure to inadequate education material.

This is what has prompted the former students of the school, to make the board move of coming together to find ways on how best they can help the school

United by a common purpose of restoring the glory of their former school, Bwaila Secondary School Alumni, class of 1990, that graduated from the school in 1994, had a recently to strategise on returning the school to its good old days.

22 students showed up for the meeting which was mobilised through the use of whatsapp group. It was exciting as some of the alumni had not seen each other since they left the school almost 2 decades ago .

One attendee Mtisunge Mipando applauded the group for its willingness to come together to find means of helping their former school.

“This is exciting, to see old classmates , some of them now growing old with pot bellies and all coming together for the common cause is amazing “ said Mpando.

His views were echoed by the chairman of the alumni group Patrick Ulaya who said the class of 1990 is already actively involved in assisting the school.

“We contributed a little something which was used to paint the laboratory block,” Ulaya disclosed adding that the class of 1990 was very committed to helping the school reclaim its glory.

“We are what we are now because we had the privilege of passing through the corridors of this great school,” said Ulaya.