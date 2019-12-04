Silver Promises Total Restriction Of The 10 Banned Supporters

By Ronald Meki

Silver Strikers Football Club (FC) said the club would make sure there is total restriction of the 10 supporters who have been banned from entering Silver Stadium to watch any game involving Silver Strikers or participate in any football related activity involving he club during the period of the ban.

The 10 supporters who are believed to have taken a leading role in the fracas the team caused in the game between Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles last month on the November 2, 2019 have been banned and will be on the ban for two consecutive seasons.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Tuesday, General Secretary for Silver Strikers FC, Innocent Kadam’manja said they know a lot of people are worried that the banned supporters would not comply.

“Either ways they will comply and I believe if you know you are wrong it is best to comply.

“Some will choose to challenge the ban so we will take it like that and we will use better strategies which we as a club is keeping as a secret in order to achieve our plan,” he said.

Meanwhile the club has been charged with six counts which include beating and bullying of opponents, causing match abandonment and bringing the game of football into disrepute.

In a press release that was released on November 29, the club however apologized to their sponsors, Foundation of Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD), Football Association of Malawi (FAM), all football fans and stakeholders in the country for the violent scenes that ensued on the day.

The list of the banned supporters are, Edwin Safari, Grant M’balaka, Mende, Limbani Gomonda, Madi, Foster, Kantedza, Benjamin (Mchewa), Dustan and Miraj.

Mana/rmm/bn/tha