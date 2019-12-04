No Reverse: Shammah Vocalz to Release ‘Asamala Yehova’ Album

By Judith Kayange

A Blantyre based Malawian gospel artist, Shammah Vocalz is set to launch a second album on December 7, this year.

Shammah Vocalz whose real name is Shammah Storah told Mana Wednesday that all is set for the release of Asamala Yehova Album,

“All is set for Asamala Yehovah album which I am releasing on December 7, this year at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe,” he said.

He said the audience and his fans should expect virtuous live performances from different artists during the launch.

“Faith Musa, Olivia from Zambia and I, will make sure that we do not disappoint the audience.

The performance itself will be incredible to all who will attend the launch of the album,” he remarked.

He said since he released his first Album, Yesu Amakukhala in 2016, Shammah has been releasing single tracks which have made his name countrywide.

“My first four songs in Asamala Yehovah Album, have already been known and are making rounds on different media outlets countrywide.

“My Zoe” which was released last year on December 6, is one of the songs that is repeatedly being played in many households including neighboring countries,” he added.

When questioned on the suggested name of the album, Vocalz disclosed that the name of the album is the title of one of the songs in the album.

“The album is titled Asamala Yehovah and it has 10 tracks including My Zoe. And it has been named Asamala Yehovah because the whole album is centered on the message of Home,” he said.

“It has taken me a year to finish this album and God has entrusted me with this project, I promise my fans they will not be disappointed,” Shammah assured.