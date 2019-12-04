Malawi To Vie For Zuri Africa Queen, As Reigning Queen Amber Chidzalo Set To Conquer

Malawian model Amber Chidzalo, who is the reigning Zuri Africa Malawi Queen, is set to represent the country at the Zuri Africa Queen Continental showpiece in Kenya. Zuri Africa is a global program that aims at exposing Africa and its culture so that we are a people well aware of who we are and our origin.

The model will compete against representatives from 22 other African countries including Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Somalia, Mozambique and DR Congo, at the event slated for December 14th.

Chidzalo, 25, will compete for the main continental crown while her first princess, Claire Thindwa, and second princess, Natasha Simakweli , will be vying for the Zuri Africa Princess title. The three, who are expected to leave for Kenya on December 6, were crowned during an event held on May 11 this year.

Elegance

The pageant is a global program that aims at exposing Africa and it’s culture to the outside world and the Zuri Africa Queens are regarded as ambassadors of culture in their respective countries. According to local coordinator Madalo Mkuwu, winners will be determined on the basis of speech articulation, cooking skills of local dishes, catwalk and participation in a cultural debate.

“The pageant is very unique in several ways. It is the only beauty competition which considers those who come second and third in their respective local contests. It allows them to win something and get some international experience,” she said.

Mkuwu said the winner of the beauty competition, which is the brainchild of Zimbabwean Ryan Nush, will among others, receive US $3000. 00 (MWK 2.2 million), a sponsored trip to Germany, a supply of cosmetics, a magazine contract, and will sign up with one of the best modelling agencies in Kenya.

Majestic: Chidzalo on a catwalk

In an interview, Chidzalo said minus a few logistical issues affecting her preparations, her mind is set for the pageant and she remains confident that the country’s chances to get the crown are high.

She said : “I have an insight of what the demands into the contest are. I have prepared a traditional song, I have come up with a collection of nthano (folktales) which I will recite and I will showcase my skills in preparing traditional dishes too.”

Chidzalo further said that she is working hard to mobilize resources to meet the cost of attires she intends to hire, her up-keep, a return air ticket and production of a small video documentary showcasing some of the country’s beautiful places. Voting for contestants is open and Chidzalo appealed to everyone to take a few seconds of their time to vote for her online on

https://pageantvote.es/pageants/2094/contestants/11792 to increase chances of her bringing the crown home. Voting is open to everyone (one vote per day) and closes on the 14th of December 2019.