DPP, MCP Sign Peace Pact

By Andrew Mkonda, MANA

Major political parties in the country namely Democratic Progress Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP), UTM, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and other stakeholders have signed a memorandum of understanding on peace.

Told to bury political differences

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday in Karonga district during a daylong stakeholders’ peace building workshop organinised by the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE).

Speaking at the ceremony, NICE National Programs Manager, Gray Kalindekafe called on political, religious and traditional leaders to bury their political differences for peace and tranquillity to prevail in the country.

He said it is sad that recently the country has experienced a number of cases where people had taken the law into their own hands a behaviour he said is unacceptable in a democratic dispensation.

“Malawi has always been a warm heart of Africa, but for the past few months we have seen a lot of violence, people killing each other and destroying government property. This is uncalled for in a democratic country,” he said.

NICE-Trust is conducting a series of civic education trainings across the country in order to prepare people for the aftermath of the court ruling on the May 21st, 2019 tripartite elections court case which is underway.

“In a court of law there will always be a winner and a loser. So those who will win should celebrate peacefully without violating the peace of others and those who will lose should not show their discontent by destroying other people’s property or injuring them,” he said.

Traditional Authority Kalonga of Karonga thanked NICE-Trust for the initiative saying that it has come at the right time when the country is going through a number of misunderstandings resulting to a number of violent acts in the country.

Kalonga then urged the stakeholders to take the messages to their communities so that issues of violence should not continue after the court ruling.