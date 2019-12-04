Presidential Elections Case:CCAP Blantyre Synod Seeks Divine Intervention

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre synod has organized prayers and fasting in readiness for the electoral case ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Rev. Gama: Elections case has the potential to worsen the situation

According to communiqué jointly signed by synod’s Moderator Reverend Masauko Mbolembole and General Secretary Reverend Billy Gama the synod has set 23rd to 29 December as prayer and fasting week.

The church said the country is currently facing a number of challenges and the court ruling by the constitution court in Lilongwe has the potential fuel the situation hence the need to pray for the peace of the land.

“Our country is facing numerous social and political challenges that are seriously affecting the national unity, development and economic progress.

The ruling of the elections case has the potential to worsen the situation if not accepted by either of the contesting parties,” said Reverend Mbolembole and Reverend Gama in a statement.

On Tuesday, Catholic Bishops in the country under the banner Episcopal Conference on Malawi (ECM) also called upon Malawians to pray for the peace of the country.

In the presidential election case, Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party are challenging the outcome of the 21 May free, fair and credible presidential elections.

Despite petitioning the court, the two parties with support from Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have been organizing series of violent protests in the country since May disturbing country’s peace and unity in the process.