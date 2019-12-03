Former Cabinet Minister Chazama Appointed Malawi Ambassador to Ethiopia

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has appointed former cabinet Minister Cecilia Chazama as Malawi Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union (AU).

According to a statement released on Tuesday signed by the Chief Secretary to the government, Lloyd Muhara the appointment is with immediate effect.

President Professor Mutharika has also appointed Khwauli Msiska as Malawi High Commissioner to South Africa.

Muhara said the diplomatic appointments are subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

In a related development, the president has recalled Malawi Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union, Chimango Chirwa, who has been given another position in the public service.