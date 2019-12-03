Bishops Condemn HRDC, MCP Sponsored Electoral Violence

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Catholic Bishops in the country under the umbrella body, Episcopal Conference on Malawi (ECM), has condemned electoral violence which is being fueled by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and Opposition Political parties.

File Photo: Violent MCP Youths invading Capital Hill during demonstrations

Since the country hold free, fair and credible elections in May 21, HRDC and opposition political parties namely Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and former Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM party have been organizing ‘violent’ protests across the country.

In a statement dated 3rd December 2019 under the titled “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace” the catholic bishops said any form of violence is unacceptable in the country.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the violence, in all its forms and manifestations that continues to take place in some parts of the country.

We denounce this injustice, often based on political, regional and tribal lines, that is being perpetrated on innocent people and their property.

Violence is evil and unacceptable. It is contrary to the human rights and freedoms which we fought for when we chose multiparty system of government,” reads the statement in part.

The statement further appealed to all God fearing Malawians to continue praying for the peace of the nation.

‘We the Catholic Bishops pledge to continue praying for justice, peace, reconciliation and unity in this country. We invite all the faithful to continue praying for the same,” said the statement.