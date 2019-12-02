Sunbird to Host Inter-Cultural Acapella Family Night

By Ireen Kayira

Organisers of the inter-cultural Acapella family night have said all is set for this year’s event which is aiming at showcasing all possible multicultural groups from within and outside the country.

The event which is has been organised by Blantyre based company Just Music tech, is slated to take place on December 14, 2019 in Blantyre at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel.

Joyful souls ready to perform

It will comply of Music, spoken word, fashion show which will show local and international costumes, dances among others.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday, one of the organisers of the event, McLuther Mambala said their team noticed that there was a gap in terms of arts and culture.

“Most artists do not blend our culture in their work and instead of being original in our artistic work they are busy being copying from westerners,”he said.

Mambala said the event objective was to bring all possible cultural groups in the country so that they could work together and learn from each other as well as eliminating tribalism.

He said the event would help to promote Malawian culture as it would exhibit a number of its fundamentals and beliefs.

He said the event is family oriented and it would accommodate all age groups.

Some of the music Performers are Joyful souls, Mzati, Desire Manda, Blessing Gondwe.

Music Director for one of the performers, Joyful Souls, Bram Fudzulani said they are excited to be part of this event.

“As you know we have always composed and arranged our Acapella music to reflect our cultural heritage,”he said.

Fudzulani said the event allows them to give their fans a rare opportunity to sample out their latest pieces, which they believe is a true reflection of their maturity in music ministry with the focus on the Accapella genre.

He said Some of the songs lined up for the event are Bwerera, Akonda kosatha,Tidzauluka among others.

“We are looking forward to engaging with our fans through our rich harmonies as we wind up the year,”the Organizers said.

He added since the inception of the group, they have always respected their identity of making sure that they compose and arrange songs in a way that align with Malawian culture background.

“We will continue doing this because it is the only way we can represent our country at any forum in the arts world,”Fudzulani said.

He advised other musicians to always strive to have the identity that comes in various forms and one of which is to compose songs that are aligned with our culture.