Lions Club Charity Golf Tourney Raises Over K3 Million

By Ireen Kayira

Lions Club of Capital City (LCCC) Charity Golf Tournament organised to raise funds for reconstruction of a sight hospital at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe has raised over K3 million.

The tournament took place on Saturday at Lilongwe Golf Club and had 12 teams participating with different sponsors.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA), LCCC President Lion Pierre Mbisa said the hospital which was built by LCCC years back is in bad shape to the extent that it needs to be demolished in order to reconstruct a new one.

“We have planned a number of activities to ensure that we raise funds for the hospital which will cost us at least K80 million to finish,” he said.

He said the tournament marks the beginning of the KCH Sight Hospital fundraising activities and that the objective is to ensure by the end of three years from now, construction should be completed.

He said with the golf tournament, the target was to raise at least K5 million adding that the decision to opt for a golf tournament was because ‘it is a gentlemen’s game’ whose entry investment is steep.

“Most golfers are decision makers and we saw it fit to target this grouping for they would quickly understand the impact of the initiative to the society,” Mbisa said.

A Standard Bank representative which was one of the sponsors, Gray Kazima, said they decided to partner the lions club in the golf tournament because as Standard Bank, they strive to make Malawi a better place.

“This is a noble cause and as Standard Bank, our logo says we are more than bankers be more, that is why in everything we do, we strive to be more than bankers.

“Sponsoring this golf tournament whose core purpose is to raise funds for the eye hospital at KCH is very noble for us because it answers to the call of being a service to the needy,” said Kazima.