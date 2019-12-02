Getting To Know Doyen, A Music Minister On The Rise!

Doyen began his music ministry in 2016 after giving his life to the Lord

DOYEN, real name, Thomas Tchuwa. He is a Malawian Singer and songwriter.

Born in Lilongwe, Malawi, raised by a single parent. His mum and dad separated when he was only 5, so his mum assumed both roles, mum and dad.

He had a flare for music at a young age and would always try to proof his mettle with grown-ups.

Doyen, who started his full-fledged music career in 2011 is fast becoming one of Malawi’s most sort-after gospel singers and have successfully carved out a distinct niche for himself in the gospel music scene. His footpath in music was paved by Janta of SU records. Offering him studio time, Janta helped cultivate confidence in him. Then a secular artist, his first ever recorded song, Good Tingz, was recorded in 2011. Janta and Doyen In 2018 worked on a song called Chimwemwe which marked the birth of a musical genius whose presence is slowly permeating in the music industry. So far notable names like Gwamba, Macelba, Janta already have worked with him in collaboration

His path of music is void of competitions, no one does it better when it comes to hooks and diversity style and jaw dropping soul reviving songs than Doyen.

His new song, Glory, got its first radio play on Born n Bred, One of most followed urban music programs in Malawi. Hosted by James Gumbwa on MBC radio 2, what followed is a social media buzz dubbed The Glory dance challenge. Some of his notable music projects include Blessings, Chimwemwe, Gwamba’s Chiwongolero.

Doyen began his music ministry in 2016 after giving his life to the Lord.

For latest updates, follow him on his social media platforms:

Facebook: Doyen T Kandamu

Instagram: Doyenkandamu

.