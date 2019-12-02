Flames Under 20 Off to Zambia For COSAFA

The Malawi Under 20 National Football team has left the country on Monday morning for Lusaka, Zambia ahead of the 2019 COSAFA U-20 Youth Championship which kicks off on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Chileka Airport before departure Coach Peter Mponda said the team has prepared well to compete at the games.

” We have a good squad and the boys responded very well during our training sessions and I believe they will do a good job in Zambia.

“We have been preparing our boys for the tournament and we want them to play our football and enjoy the games,” said Mponda

The team will play their opening match against Comoros on Wednesday before facing Botswana on Saturday.

The Junior Flames will finish their Group A campaign with a game against hosts Zambia on December 9.-FAM