Veep Chimulirenji’s Convoy Not Involved in Accident- Police

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Authorities have denied social media reports indicating that Vice President Everton Chimulirenji’s convoy was involved in an accident killing a 7 year old boy in the process in Nkhotakota district.

According to Nkhotakota Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Williams Kaponda the boy identified as Waliya Muhammad Muhyuddin died after falling from a moving truck not being hit by Veep’s convoy as trending on the social media.

Chimulirenji not involved in accident

The truck registration number kk 8233 which was mobilizing people to attend a public rally in the district was being driven by Esau Phiri.

“The children were running after the truck with loud speakers mounted on it and upon arriving in Kamange 2 village, the deceased who was among colleagues stealing a ride, fell down from the moving vehicle.

“Due to the impact, the boy sustained internal injuries and was taken to Nkhotakota District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Sub Inspector Kaponda.

The accident forced the vice president to cancel a public rally which was scheduled to take place at Nkhotakota LEA primary school.

Meanwhile, the Police have warned children to avoid stealing rides from moving vehicles to avoid similar accidents.

The deceased Waliya Muhammad Muhyuddin hailed from Mbaluku village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.