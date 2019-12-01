Veep Chimulirenji Visits Families Attacked By Elephants in Nkhotakota

Malawi Vice President Everton Herbert Chimulirenji on Sunday visited areas affected by rampant elephants at Sub Traditional Authority Nkhanga in Nkhotakota district.

Veep Chimulirenji and DoDMA Secretary Wilson Moleni making a symbolic presentation- Photo By Roy Nkosi, MANA

Speaking to victims at Mapala Primary School Chimulirenji said the President Professor Peter Mutharika is concerned that people of the area are being affected by elephants and assured that as a president will make sure that people are assisted to address their problems.

Chimulirenji further said the Department of Disaster Management Affairs has put in place measures to make sure that people have received maize and other support in line with the commitment by President Mutharika that no one will die of hunger.

No one will die of hunger-Chimulirenji

“Let me plead with all those that are responsible in distributing maize and other assistance to do so with integrity and reach those that are in need and avoid misusing the help”, Chimulirenji said.

During the visit, Sub Traditional Authority Nkhanga emphasized the need to have long term measures to deal with the problem of rampant elephants.-MANA