State, Church Cordial Relationship Vital- Nankhumwa

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has called for a cordial relationship between religious institutions and the state for development to continue making good strides in the country.

Nankhumwa: Churches play crucial roles in social economic development

Nankhumwa said this on Sunday when he was the Guest of Honour during the induction of Reverend Innocent Brave Chikopa as Station Moderator for Mulanje Mission of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod.

Reverend Chikopa replaces Reverend Billy Gama who is now the General secretary for Blantyre Synod.

Nankhumwa, who is also Mulanje Central Parliamentarian, said religious institutions, such as Mulanje Mission play crucial role almost in all sectors of the country.



“Churches play crucial roles in as far as development is concerned. Churches meet government in the middle.

“Just like the state, churches are there to serve the people, That’s why unity and co-existence in between the two is very paramount,” said Nankhumwa.



Nankhumwa then commended Blantyre Synod for being the true friend of Government in development.

He also promised that His Excellency President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika shall continue to protect the Religious Freedoms in this Country.



Concurring with Nankhumwa, Blantyre Synod General Secretary Reverend Gama said the synod will continue working with the government in its development efforts.



Gama seized the moment to urge Malawians to prepare for any possible outcome of the ongoing presidential election case.



“Blantyre Synod will not be issuing statements in regard to the case. We will wait for Constitutional Court to do its part,” said Gama.



Mulanje Mission which started in 1870 is a strategic Mission in the Blantyre Synod.

Apart from spreading the gospel the mission has Nursing school, Likuni Phala Factory, Secondary School and Hospital amongst others.