Poly SDA Alumni On Reunion Venture

By Lameck Kwalimba, MANA

Polytechnic Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) alumni plan to collaborate with the college in providing financial assistance to needy students.

The remark comes with the prospects of a reunion which the alumni are planning to have with SDA students at the college at a date that will be announced later.

According to the document publicized by the organising committee, the assistance will mainly target SDA students.

Speaking in Blantyre on Friday, the Organising Committee Chairperson, McDonald Chamba, said the reunion would provide a platform where students will have the opportunity to learn about the life after college and how they could impact to society.

“The alumni of different generations will have the opportunity to know each other and also build new relationships that can help in spiritual enrichment, outreach activities and also personal development,” he said.

According to Chamba the reunion aims at encouraging students to maintain Christian standards and providing a forum for enhancing knowledge of the bible and the Adventist faith.

The Dean of Students for the College, Luciano Ndalama said uniting with the college to address needs of studentsis a welcome development.

He said that, “We appreciate all efforts aimed at alleviating the financial challenges our students are facing.”

Chairperson of Polytechnic Seventh Day Adventist Club, Phillip Jere said students are looking forward to learn from the experiences which the alumni have gone through to get where they are now.

He said that, “Since the reunion is being hosted here at school, we anticipate that the relationship or the bond between current students and the alumni will get strong.”

A member of the Reunion Organising Committee has said preparations would still continue although the college is currently closed due to the burningdown of one of the schools’s hostels following the chaos that erupted on Tuesday as students protested against poor security in one of the college’s premises where they reside.