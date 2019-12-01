Malawi Making Positive Strides in Fight Against HIV

By Patricia Kapulula, MANA

Namarika: Malawi is on track

Malawi has made significant progress in meeting the targets of ending AIDS by 2030 across the three 90s despite facing challenges in addressing new infections UNAIDS has said.

The three 90s dubbed 90-90-90 is an ambitious treatment target to help end the AIDS epidemic which stipulates that by 2020, 90 per cent of all people living with HIV will know their status, 90 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 90 per cent of all people receiving ART will have viral suppression.

In 2015 the global community met in New York and made a political declaration which was endorsed by the member states to fast track ending AIDS as a public health problem by 2030.

UNAIDS Country Director, Nuha Ceesay told journalists in Lilongwe on Friday ahead of the World AIDS Day that Malawi has done well in meeting the global targets despite some challenges.

Despite the progress made in the three 90s as those who are tested and those who are virally suppressed are over 90 per cent, he said there is need to address the challenge of new infections which will help the country target interventions better.

“I can comfortably say that Malawi is on track to meeting the targets of ending AIDS but we still have to deal with the 38, 000 new infections that occur every year.

” That is a major concern for all of us. We need to find out who are these people that are getting infected, how are they getting infected, who are infecting them and where are they getting infected,” Ceesay said.

Latest figures as of September, 2019 indicate that Malawi is at 93-84-92 on the 90-90-90. Globally, the targets have been met with exception of those who are on treatment who are around 36 percent.

Ceesay said for the country to forge ahead and continue making strides, there was need to segregate information and look at how it is performing in a population that is left behind such as children so that the country has the 90 across all age groups and sex groups.

He observed that documents such as strategic plans would be game changers in ending AIDS by 90-90-90.

“Much as we are doing well in the three 90s in fast tracking ending AIDS, but in between we must ensure that stigma and discrimination are eliminated to zero,” the Director said.

Ministry of Health and Population Principal Secretary, Dr Dan Namarika said much as Malawi has done considerably well in HIV and AIDS, there was still some work to be done to ensure that the fight is sustained.

He said 93-84-92 on the 90-90-90 is a good figure but still the country needs to identify the remaining seven percent from the first cohort while at the same time ensuring that all people that have tested positive should be put on treatment.

Much as the country has done well on the three 90s, there are some key populations that need to be reached out.

“That is the reason we are saying that in this year’s World AIDS Day theme that we are taking the issue back to communities.

” Within communities we are saying that the smallest community is the individual and that is our starting point,” Namarika said.

He emphasized on the need to engage civil society organisations, faith based organisations, traditional leaders, sex workers, adolescents and migrants.

World AIDS Day is commemorated on December 1, every year and this year it is being held under the theme ‘Communities Make the Difference’ to recognise the essential role that communities have played and continue to play in the AIDS response at all levels and in many different ways.

“So really we need to make sure that as much as possible we get to the last mile, to the last person because any pocket that we can leave unattended to would be an area where fire can be blown out,” Namarika said.

Currently Malawi’s HIV prevalence rate is at 8.8 per cent from between 13 to 15 per cent in 2004.

Despite doing well on prevalence rate, Namarika said the country needs to be talking about incidence now more than ever.

Incidence is the number of people with new infections whose current rate is at five percent to which Namarika said it has to be reduced to two percent hence the going back to communities to see how new infections can be stopped.

Malawi Network of AIDS Service Organization (Manaso) Programme Manager, Grace Massa concurred with both Ceesay and Namarika saying Malawi is on track in as far as addressing HIV and AIDs is concerned but cautioned that the country should not relax as the population continues growing.

She said as a civil society organisation they are not folding hands but supporting government to raise awareness in community engagement and make the communities more accountable and take a responsibility for their health.

“That is the demand that we are creating to move people to go for testing, to encourage those people that are on ART but they have issues and they want to stop,” Massa said.

World AIDS Day, which was first observed in 1988, gives an opportunity to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate those who have died from AIDs related illness.