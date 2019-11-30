Mponda Names Strong Squad for COSAFA

Malawi Under-20 National Football team, the Junior Flames Head Coach Peter Mponda has named his final 20-man squad for the 2019 COSAFA under 20 Youth Championship to be held in Lusaka, Zambia.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the team will leave for Lusaka on Monday ahead of their opening match two days later against Comoros.

Flames Under 20 in a training match with Nyasa Bullets- Photo by FAM

Malawi, who are in group A, will then face Botswana on December 7 before finishing the group stages with a tie against hosts Zambia on December 9.

Mponda has entrusted the services of Elias Missi and

Emmanuel Kanthiti as goalkeepers while Hadji Wali, Innocent Shema, Joseph Balakasi , Henry Chiwaya , Blessings Mpokera and Believe June as defenders.

Midfielders are Patrick Mwaungulu, Azizi Mwakifuna, Charles Nkhoma, Kingsly Schubert Kuwali, Fransco Madinga , Chinsinsi Maonga, Chikondi Kamanga and David Meleka.

Alick Lungu , Lanjesi Nkhoma, Clement Nyondo and Wise Dinho Mpinganjira will have the duty to score and bring smile on Malawians t as Coach Mponda has trusted them as strikers.