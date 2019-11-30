CISANET Launches Agriculture Strategic Plan

By Daniel Namwini, MANA

Kuwali handshake with Minister Nankhumwa during the launch-Photo By Daniel Namwini-Mana

Civil Society Agriculture Network (CISANET) has launched a new agriculture strategic plan to transform and assist farmers’ on access to markets, livestock development and nutrition friendly and resilient agriculture sector.

The newly strategic plan for 2019 to 2013 which is under the theme “Together for a vibrant agriculture” recently launched at Bingu Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

In an interview, CISANET National Director, Pamela Kuwali said their plan towards evidence based, result focused, accountable and impactful network.

“The strategic plan will guide the definition of the theme, areas of focus and allocation of financial, human and leadership sources,” she said.

According to Kuwali, the development of strategic plans applies more focus and rigor, through outcomes investments orientation to envisioned achievements of the National Agriculture Policy (NAP) and Investment Policy (NAIP).

Government through Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development including private sector, civil society, farmer organizations, and international organizations among others graced the occasion.

Minister of Agriculture, Kondwani Nankhumwa said CISANET strategic plan would be an opportunity for collaboration and cooperation among key stakeholders in the agricultural sector to harness synergies.

“National agriculture policy recognizes the roles of various stakeholders in ensuring that the ambitious targets in the documents are attained and surpassed,” he said.

Nankhumwa said that agriculture sector are facing numerous challenges and keep evolving so the government is committed to respond to these challenges through sufficient budget allocations and policy implementation.

He highlighted that the ministry needs strong partnerships with multiple stakeholders to respond to these challenges.

The Minister assured that the new strategic plan, CISANET would position itself to map all non-state actors and present this information to them as part of contributions to monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the sector.

“CISANET Strategic Plan has been developed through a thorough consultative process and it is really speaking to the prevailing context,” he pointed out.