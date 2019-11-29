MERA CEO Magalasi to Chair African Forum for Utility Regulators

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer has been elected as the Chairperson of African Forum for Utility Regulators (AFUR) replacing Mali Electricity and Water Regulator (CREE).

The elections took place on Thursday, 28th November 2019 during the forum’s Annual General Meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

AFUR is an association of utility regulators of all African countries that focuses on issues related to the regulation of energy, telecommunications, transport, water and sanitation industries, with emphasis on issues that are common across sectors.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected AFUR Chairperson, Dr. Collins Magalasi said Malawi will adopt a kind of leadership that will endeavor to support every member based on their capabilities and needs.

“I believe that every member is special in their own right, each and every member has its own strength, and as such the best we can do is to support each and every member to be their best.

“ This is what I meant when saying as Malawi we will lead by following you. We will lead by supporting you so that you are able to do the best that you can because it is the outcome of individual best ways that will make AFUR a much better association,” said Dr. Magalasi.

Magalasi: We will make AFUR better Association

The new AFUR Chairperson said he has taken note of the challenges that AFUR is still facing and assured the Forum that the new Executive Committee will work on outstanding issues with the view of making AFUR a better association.

Dr. Magalasi paid tribute to the outgoing AFUR Executive Committee, saying, they have done a tremendous work to put where AFUR is today.

“Where we are now is much more complicated and yet better time because the previous Executive did a lot of work. I therefore would be out of order if I do not specifically thank the outgoing Committee.

The Chairperson thank you! And the Committee members who were there, I say thank you so much for leading us this far.”

Dr. Magalasi said also expressed gratitude to MERA Board and Government of Malawi for the support rendering to MERA to enable it serve Malawi and Africa in general as AFUR Chairperson.

The new leadership of AFUR that will serve a tenure of three years comprises of MERA as the Chairperson, Autorite de Regulation du Sous-secteur de I-Electricite (ARSEL) of Cameroon as Vice Chairperson.

At the AFUR Annual General Meeting in Egypt, Malawi has also been selected to host the next meeting in November 2020.

AFUR operates as a formal association of African regulators, with its own constitution stipulating its objectives, functions and other operational requirements and exists primarily to meet the needs of African utility regulators.

This is not the first time for MERA CEO to be elected as Chairperson of regional body.

In 2018, he was also elected as Chairperson of Regional Energy Regulators Association (RERA), an association of energy regulators in the SADC region