Labour Minister Hails UNESCO-UNEVOC For Promoting Technical Education

By Moses Nyirenda, MANA

The Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation, Martha Lunji Chanjo Mhone has hailed United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and its sister Germany-based organization, UNEVOC for promoting technical education in the country through Skills and Technical Education Programme (STEP).

The minister made the remarks Wednesday this week in Lilongwe during the handover ceremony of management books to the Ministry of Labour, Skills and Innovation.

The books have been developed by UNESCO-UNEVOC through STEP to support management of technical colleges and community skills development centres in the country.

Mhone said her ministry appreciates the role played by UNESCO and UNEVOC to improve the quality of technical education in the country.

“As a ministry, we are very grateful with the support which UNESCO and UNEVOC are providing to standardize the quality of technical education in the country.

The assistance is in line with the efforts which the Malawi Government is making towards promoting technical education among the youth,” the minister said.

She further said the manual books UNESCO and UNEVOC have developed would, among other things, enhance teaching skills among community skills development centres and technical college instructors, hence improving the quality of technical education and vocational skills development in the country.

STEP is currently carrying out different activities aimed at promoting technical education.

The activities include, preparing training manuals and programmes as well as building the capacity of Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training (TEVET) colleges’ principals, bursars and their respective boards.

STEP is exploring the best options to governance of the training fund and debate on how to best manage TEVET resources.

In his remarks, STEP Team Leader, Arthur Shears expressed their commitment to assisting in the transformation of technical education and boost vocational skills among the youth in the country.

“With our programme, we are devoted to enhance skills among the youth for them to develop productive livelihoods and support in transforming their communities and the country at large,” he said.

STEP has been influencing transformed management practices within the TEVET arena in the country since 2016.-MANA