Veep Chimulirenji Visits Machinga Stormy Rains Victims

Malawi Vice President and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, on Thursday visited people who were affected by stormy rains in Machinga District.

Chimulirenji being welcomed by TA Sitola at Chinguni primary school in Machinga-Photo Abel Ikiloni, Mana

The district recently experienced stormy rains that affected a total of 1432 households in three traditional authorities (T/As) of Sitola, Nkoola and Sale.

The stormy rains also partially damaged 290 houses, completely damaged 120 houses and blew off roofs of several schools.

Chimulirenji symbolically presents relief items -Photo Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Speaking when he addressed affected families at Chinguni Primary School Ground after visiting Mtila Village in T/A Sitola, Chimulirenji assured the affected that government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), will reach out to all the affected districts in the country.

One of the damaged houses affected by stormy wind-Photo By Abel IKiloni, Mana

The Vice President Chimulirenji then called upon local authorities to officially report disaster occurrences to DoDMA, for prompt response.

Chimulirenji inspects some of the houses and school blocks-Photo By Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Government, through DoDMA, has since provided 1432 bags of rice (each weighing 50 kgs) to the affected families, and 5,000 metres of black plastic sheets for temporary roofing.-DoDMA