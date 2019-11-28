MEC’s Three Witnesses to Destroy Chilima, Chakwera

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Kaphale: We will parade three witnesses

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Lawyer in the on-going presidential election case Kalekeni Kaphale on Wednesday told the constitution court seating in Lilongwe that the commission will only parade three witnesses against the initial figure of 700 witnesses.

Kaphale was speaking after first respondent to the presidential election case President Peter Mutharika finished parading his witnesses in the court.

According to Lawyer Kaphale, the commission will only parade MEC’s Chief Elections Officer Sam Alufandika, Director of Electoral Services Hensley Munkhondya and Director of ICT Mahabi Chisi.

The first witness to be cross examined today (Thursday) will be MEC CEO Alufandika who took an oath on Wednesday.

Kaphale also pleaded with the court to throw out the petition by Malawi Congress (MCP) and UTM Parties leaders Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima respectively saying they are based on opinion not facts on the ground.

He insisted that: “MEC involved all political parties from the beginning of registration to the polling station. We’re disputing that there were irregularities.”

The two opposition leaders are asking the constitution court to nullify 21 st May Presidential results citing the results were marred with irregularities.

The respondents to the case are MEC and Democratic President Party (DPP) president Mutharika, who was declared a winner for the presidential election.

The case is being heard by a panel of five High Court judges Ivy Kamanga, Mike Tembo, Redson Kapindu, Healey Potani and Dingiswayo Madise.