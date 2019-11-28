Information Minister Botomani Hands Over Multi-Million kwacha School Blocks in Nkhotakota

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa and Fredrick Manda

Botomoni cutting the ribbon

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communication Technology, Mark Botomani, Wednesday handed over two classroom blocks, an administration block, four toilets and teaching and learning materials worth over K48 million to Maungu Junior Primary School in Sub-Traditional Authority Kalimanjira in Nkhotakota District.

The handover ceremony was part of the World Post Day cerebrations which falls on October 9 every year, but was this year celebrated on November 27 under the theme “Delivering Development is delivering Progress”.

Speaking at the function, Botomani thanked Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for providing K43million.

He said the gesture compliments government effort in providing decent learning environment for learners, thereby improving education standards.

He, therefore, urged MACRA to source more funds to support Maungu School with other classroom blocks so that the school is able to accommodate all pupils.

The minister also thanked other courier service providers such as Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC), Air Cargo, Ampex, Sososo Bus Services and DHL among others for providing K5million towards the cause.

“There was no modern school block at this place. Our children were learning in makeshift classrooms. Today, we have these beautiful school blocks.

“I am sure even if it rains heavily, classes will no longer be disturbed and our children will continue to learn in good environment,” he said.

He asked the district council to provide assistance to the school, saying education is important to any person. The minister also observed that what had happened at Maungu Junior Primary School gives hope to parents in the community on the future of their children.

Director General of MACRA, Godfrey Itaye said the regulatory body decided to construct toilets at the school in line with its theme for last year which sought to highlight issues of hygiene. However, he said MACRA thought of adding classroom blocks after noticing the poor structures at the school.

Member of Parliament for the area, Brainax Kaise (MCP), thanked government for constructing the classroom blocks through MACRA, saying it is a step towards the right direction.

“We need to appreciate good things when they happen. Let me promise you honourable minister that I will fully support any development that comes to my area.

“When it comes to development, we put aside our political affiliations and differences,” he said.

District Education Manager for Nkhotakota, Greyston Alindiamawo said there was need to upgrade the school, which now has classes from Standards one to six, into a full primary school and construct additional teacher’s houses.

He called on the learners to take advantage of the school blocks to work hard in their studies to realise their future and meaningfully contribute to the development of the country.

During the ceremony, MACRA donated assorted items such as exercise books, pens, pencils and 100 desks to the school.

Maungu Primary School started on September 10, 2014 with 300 learners and two teachers but now has 602 learners and 10 teachers.

Before construction of the current classroom blocks, learners would miss lessons especially during the rainy season as most classes were conducted on open ground and makeshift structures, according to the school’s head teacher, Edward Malizani.