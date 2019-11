Malawi State Vice President, who is also Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, Everton Chimulirenji , will on Thursday be visiting families who were recently affected by stormy rains in Machinga district.

According to a media statement signed by Press Officer in the Office of Vice President, Charles Wahara the vice president Chimulirenji will address the affected families at Chinguni Primary School in the area of Traditional Authority Sitola in the district.