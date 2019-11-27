FIFA Boss Postpone Malawi Tour

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Fifa Boss Infantino postpone Malawi Tour

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has postponed his trip to Malawi.

The world football governing body President, Infantino was expected to arrive in Malawi on Wednesday 27th November 2019 to attend the inauguration of Mpira Village Stadium in Blantyre and expect other FIFA funded projects.

According to a statement signed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary, Alfred Gift Gunda the postponement is to due to the rehabilitation work on the Chileka International Airport main runway making it impossible for the plane carrying the FIFA boss to land.

Gunda said effort to have the plane to land at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe also proved futile leaving the association with no option but to cancel the trip until further notice.

“ Alternative efforts to have the plane land at KIA and use other means to transport the delegation to Blantyre were not successful due to the tight schedule of the FIFA President who was expected to arrive in the country at 2pm and leave at 7pm for Democratic Republic of Congo,” reads the statement in part.

Gunda further said: “FAM is closely collaborating with FIFA on rescheduling the visit to an earliest convenient date.

“Though this is not the outcome we expected, FAM is sincerely grateful for the confidence that FIFA has shown in earmarking Malawi as one of the destinations for their next tour of Africa.

“We remain hopeful that this will materialize having received the assurance from FIFA.”

As part of his African tour on Tuesday, the FIFA president was in Lesotho and he is expected to be in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday.