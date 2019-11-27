Blantyre Stadium Project Still On, Construction Work to Start Soon

By Felix Kapatamoyo

Mutharika promised to construct the stadium

Government through the Ministry of Sports has said that the Blantyre National Stadium at Njamba Freedom Park which government promised will commence after finalizing surveys which are underway.

The Ministry of Sports Public Relations Officer, Simon Mbvundula said government was still committed to its promise of constructing Blantyre National Stadium, saying that as of now they are finalizing designs and relevant surveys.

He cited that there are many ongoing activities that need to be taken into consideration before actual work in order to focus on Blantyre National Stadium.

“There are many ongoing projects which need to be completed in order to focus on the Blantyre National Stadium,” the PRO said.

He added that the costs for Blantyre National Stadium would be advised by engineers after they finalise the designs and will be funded by government and those who may wish to fund the project will be taken on board.

The construction of Blantyre National Stadium will be open to both local and foreign contractors and duration shall depend on the designs and input from the contractor.

According to Mbvundula, the Stadium is not in the 2019/2020 national budget and the actual capacity shall be known once the designs are ready.

The construction of Blantyre National Stadium at Njamba Freedom Park will be second of its kind after Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.