Council to Demolish Warehouse at Livimbo School, HRDC Commends Govt

By Mphatso Nkuonera, MANA

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has vowed to demolish warehouses believed to have been built without the council’s authorization.

LCC’s Development Control Manager, Obvious Nyirenda made the remarks during an interface meeting at Livimbo Day Secondary School on Monday.

The interface meeting was initiated by Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

“As we stand, the warehouse which is erected here is there against LCC advice. This area cannot host such a building as per the advice we gave to the developer before it reached this far but he defied the advice hence the decision,” he said.

Nyirenda told the meeting that LCC had already hired a contractor to demolish the building and a cheque was issued in payment, but the contractor later changed mind for personally knowing the developer.

Surveyor General, Julius Chisi in the Department of survey agreed with LCC that Livimbo school premises were encroached.

“There are small issues of encroachment here and as a ministry we wish these corrected by Monday (December 2, 2019),” he said.

Minister of Lands, Vuwa Kaunda assured Malawians that no government land will be allowed to be abused in any way.

“Like the case of Livimbo school, we have all confirmed that the place has been encroached and not sold,” he said.

Counsel, Ishmael Wadi of Wadi and Associates representing Yacub Ibrahm Laberi and Irfani Mohammed Patel said LCC should wait for an appeal before demolishing the warehouse.

“We admit encroachments but demolishing the structures should wait for the appeal we have served LCC with,” Wadi said.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Timothy Mtambo hailed the minister for engaging them saying they have shown interest to assist Malawians.

“We will put on hold our demonstrations at least for the case of Livimbo, but we need all land issues approached in same way.

“We will put on hold our demonstrations for this case of Livimbo school facts are that the school is not sold and the minister has been very vigilant to feed the public with facts.

“Don’t apply justice selectively, what is wrong is wrong, we want action now, because for any poor Malawian these buildings should already have been leveled down,” Mtambo said.