Tabitha’s CAF Award Nomination Excites Nyamilandu

Malawi National Women football team, She Flames captain Tabitha Chawinga has been nominated for the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s player of the year awards.

According to CAF statement, the awarding ceremony will take place on 7 January 2020 in Egypt.

Reacting to the nomination, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu Manda said the nomination is a sign that women football is developing in the country.

“Tabitha’s success gives us all the confidence that we are on the right track and that given the right support, Women’s Football can become a force to rekon with around the world,” said Nyamilandu

He added: “As FAM President, I pledge my full support towards Women’s Football as we Raise The Bar to a new level,”