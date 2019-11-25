No, Thank You! Truck Drivers Rebuffs HRDC on Demons

Mtambo told to Mind his business

It never rains for Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) after Truck Drivers Association of Malawi (TDAM) warned the grouping against taking part in their planned strike.

HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo recently endorsed the truck driver’s strike which is slated for December a development which has angered the association.

Speaking during a media briefing on Sunday in the commercial city of Blantyre, Association’s Mouth Piece Paul Kachitsa said Mtambo and friends should mind their own business.

“This is our strike, we want truck drivers only to participate not Mtambo and friends,” said Kachitsa.

HRDC is on record to have been organizing violent protests destroying properties worthy billions of kwacha’s since May elections.