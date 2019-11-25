MET Warns Of Hot Weather, Thunderstorms

By Chikondi Basikolo, MANA

Take precautionary measures- Nkhokwe

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) says most areas across the country’s regions are expected to experience generally hot and thunderstorms weather conditions.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Director of DCCMS, Jolamu Nkhokwe said the thunderstorms will be locally heavy and will be associated with locally heavy downpours, hailstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Nkhokwe is therefore, asking the public to continuously pay attention to the available daily and weekly weather updates on local media such as television and radios for planning daily activities to ensure that they are safe from any weather related threats.

In the letter he further advises the general public to take precautionary measures such as being in doors of high quality strong concrete structures or vehicles whenever thunderstorms occur within the vicinity.

“This is to avoid being struck by lightning or being harmed by flying objects blown off from weak structures as gusty winds associated with thunderstorms are likely to rip off roofs from buildings and breaking off trees and their branches,” Nkhokwe said in the letter.

He also advised the public to stay off corded phones, avoid touching electrical equipment or cords, plumbing, not bath or wash dishes, stay away from windows and doors, not swim or fish, stay at a low spot away from trees, metal fences, pipes, tall and long objects during a thunderstorm event to prevent being affected by lightening shock.

Nkhokwe further said that authorities and community leaders should continue ensuring that storm-water drainage systems are well managed, clear of rubbish and fill up potholes on the roads to ease flow of storm-water runoff that flows off impervious surface areas such as roads, roofs, driveways, parking lots, streets and other hard surfaces and old trees to avoid flooding.