DPP’s Mhango Urges Youth to Stay Away from Demos

By Salome Gangire, MANA

Timothy Mtambo of HRDC one of the organisers of violent protests in Malawi

Youth in the country have been asked to be disciplined if they are to be entrusted with leadership positions in the country.

Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango said this on Sunday at Mchengautuba Primary School Ground during prize presentation ceremony for a football and netball bonanza.

He said as leaders of tomorrow, youth must be disciplined and that indulging in demonstrations, looting and stealing people’s property are acts of indiscipline needed to be stopped.

“You may recall that during the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations, the majority of the people that were participating were the youth who are the leaders of tomorrow and the type of crop we are planting today will backfire on us tomorrow,” Mhango said.

He said time had come to ensure that the youth are not used in bad things, hence organisation of the football bonanza to preach peace.

Mhango, who is also treasurer general of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said the president preaches peace and that he has extended an olive branch to all that are disgruntled.

He said government and the DPP had embarked on a football bonanza in Northern Region as a tool to keep them busy.

“Our aim is to reach all the townships and we will reach all the districts in Northern Region, thus Karonga, Chitipa, Mzimba, Rumphi and Nkhata Bay.

DPP Director of Youth in the region, Kelvin Chirambo asked the youth to demonstrate good behaviour so that people can entrust them with responsibilities.

He, therefore, asked them to refrain from activities that can destroy their future such as excess drinking of alcohol and smoking.

In the netball category, Chirambo Sisters emerged the first winner by beating Ella Sisters with 28 baskets to 18 and went away with K70, 000 cash while Ella Sisters got a K50, 000 cash prize on second position.

In the Football category, the match ended in favour of Sanweka Football Club who emerged the first winner after beating MK Academy 2:1 and received K120, 000 while MK Academy went away with K100, 000 cash prize.

Chirambo Sisters Captain, Mwawi Mhango said she was happy with the bonanza initiative as it kept them busy and helped them refrain from immoral behaviour.

She, therefore, asked fellow youth to make use of the talents they have such as football and netball skills to keep themselves busy.