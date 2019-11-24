Economist Kachaje Backs MRA on Carbon Tax; ‘Gulitsani Galimoto Mukagule Njinga Yopalasa Pasavute’

BY THUMBIKO NYIRONGO

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Strategist and Economist Henry Kachaje has backed the decision by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to start collecting carbon tax on motor vehicles.

According to a statement from MRA, the tax will be paid annually when motor vehicle owners are renewing Certificate of Fitness (COF) for their vehicles and the exercise will start on Monday 25 November.

The statement said the amount will depend on the engine size or cylinder capacity (cc) of the motor vehicle.

Those with engine size of 0-1500 will be paying K4, 000 only while those whose vehicle engine size range from 1501 to 2000 will pay K8,000 only.

Reacting to development through his official facebook page, Kachaje a government critic hailed MRA for introducing the tax saying those against it should sale their cars.

“It’s a tax, a very small tax for those of us with cars. Imagine paying only K8,000 per year for my Ractis. That’s K666 per month and K22 per day ONLY!

“Ikhale nkhani imeneyi yoti tizipanga debate zoona? Ngati simungakwanitse K22 pa tsiku kukhomera msonkho wa galimoto yanu, gulitsani mugule njinga yopalasa pasavute. (We should not waste our energy and time debating the carbon Tax, Those who can not afford to pay should just sale their cars and buy Bicycles)” posted Kachaje

Government through the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development introduced the Carbon Tax in the 2019/20 budget statement.