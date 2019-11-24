BT Synod GS Rev. Dr. Billy Gama Attends WARC Meeting In Kenya, Proceeds To S.Africa For Another Assembly

BY THUMBIKO NYIRONGO

The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod General Secretary Reverend Dr. Billy Gama recently attended the World Alliance of Reformed Churches (WARC) in Nairobi, Kenya.

During the trip, the Blantyre Synod CEO took on board Reverend Shadreck Kamtwanje of Ntcheu Presbytery as a fulfillment of his acceptance speech on inclusive leadership.



In an Whatsapp interview with Malawi Voice, Reverend Gama said the aim of the meeting was to make a follow up on the ACCRA Confession of 2004.

Rev. Dr. Gama delivers a keynote address during one of the sessions

“I was given an opportunity to lead one of the sessions, we successfully represented the Synod and Malawi in general,” he said.

According to WARC official website, the ACCRA Confession of 2004 states that the theological conviction that the economic and ecological injustices of today’s global economy require the Reformed family to respond as a matter of faith in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Matters of economic and ecological justice are not only social, political and moral issues, they are integral to faith in Jesus Christ and affect the integrity of the church.

“Being faithful to God’s covenant requires that individual Christians and the churches take a stand against current economic and environmental injustices, “reads in part.

WARC was formed in 1970 by a merger of two bodies, the Alliance of the Reformed Churches holding the Presbyterian System, representing Presbyterian and Reformed churches, and the International Congregational Council.

From Nairobi, Rev. Dr. Gama proceeded to Cape Town in South Africa ape where he attended the Love for Cape Town festival organised by Luis Palau Association Ministry.

Rev. Dr. Gama sitting next to Rev. Dr. Setri Nyomi, a well known great leader, former General Secretary of World Alliance of the Reformed Churches